Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday night when they welcome the Maple Leafs to town.

Boston is coming off its first regulation loss at TD Garden, while Toronto has won three of its last four games.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins in their first meeting Nov. 5 by a score of 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

As for the Bruins’ forward lines, A.J. Greer will return to the lineup after battling an illness. Joona Koppanen was assigned to Providence a day after his NHL debut, which paved the way for Greer to slot back in. Tomas Nosek, whose battling an upper-body injury but has not missed any time, will move back to the fourth line center position.

Auston Matthews, who missed Toronto’s last two games with an undisclosed injury, was on the ice for the Maple Leafs’ morning skate and told reporters he’s “ready to go” against the Bruins.

While Montgomery — in pure Montgomery form — did not confirm a starting goalie, Linus Ullmarlk was the first one off the ice during Saturday’s practice.

Puck drop for Bruins-Leafs from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.