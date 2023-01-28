Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins play their first game of a back-to-back Saturday as their road trip continues against the Florida Panthers.
Boston is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that didn’t feature the Bruins’ best hockey, but they still never were out of the game, while the Panthers have lost three straight. The Bruins also look to avoid losing two straight games for the first time all season.
The Bruins didn’t practice Saturday morning, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Jim Montgomery stick to the same lines he used Thursday night in Tampa, save for switching his goalies after Linus Ullmark got the start against the Bolts.
Puck drop from FLA Live Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 5 p.m. on NESN.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (38-6-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Taylor Hall
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Joona Koppanen–A.J. Greer
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
FLORIDA PANTHERS (23-22-6)
Sam Reinhart–Aleksander Barkov–Anton Lundell
Matthew Tkachuk–Sam Bennett–Carter Verhaeghe
Nick Cousins–Colin White–Eetu Luostarinen
Ryan Lomberg–Eric Staal–Givani Smith
Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal–Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura–Radko Gudas
Alex Lyon