Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins play their first game of a back-to-back Saturday as their road trip continues against the Florida Panthers.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that didn’t feature the Bruins’ best hockey, but they still never were out of the game, while the Panthers have lost three straight. The Bruins also look to avoid losing two straight games for the first time all season.

The Bruins didn’t practice Saturday morning, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see head coach Jim Montgomery stick to the same lines he used Thursday night in Tampa, save for switching his goalies after Linus Ullmark got the start against the Bolts.

Puck drop from FLA Live Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 5 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-6-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Taylor Hall

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Joona Koppanen–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton