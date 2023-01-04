Bills-Bengals Update: Where NFL Stands On Possible Rescheduling

We might be getting closer to an official decision on the postponed Bills-Bengals game, which remains in limbo following Monday’s chilling scene involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

The Week 17 matchup lasted just under nine minutes before Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat restored. As of Wednesday afternoon, the 24-year-old remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital while showing signs of improvement.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Bills-Bengals won’t be resumed this week. However, on Wednesday, multiple league executives offered additional context on when/if the matchup will be resumed.

“NFL exec Jeff Miller said discussions about what to do with the Bills-Bengals game are ongoing,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted while taking part in a conference call. “He knows they have to make a decision on it ‘in the coming days’, but NFL exec Troy Vincent explains the league’s focus has been on Damar Hamlin.”

Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, also said conversations involving the game “have begun.”

"That conversation about what we do with that game has begun." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2023

If the NFL elects to make scheduling changes to accommodate Cincinnati and Buffalo, it could dust off the playbook it used during the 2020 season, which was played during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.