Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin Showing ‘Signs Of Improvement’

Hamlin remains in the ICU and in critical condition

1 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday afternoon released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin acknowledging “improvement” in his recovery and confirming reports that surfaced earlier in the day.

The Bills shared that Hamlin, who suffered from cardiac arrest on the field during their “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in the ICU in critical condition. Hamlin had to have his heartbeat restored on the field at Paycor Stadium and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon.

Most notably, though, Buffalo confirmed Hamlin had shown “signs of improvement” both Tuesday and Tuesday night.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted.

The official word from the team came a few hours after Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told ESPN’s Coley Harvey that doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings” they had been hoping to get. Harvey explained how Rooney couldn’t go into specifics, but the ESPN NFL reporter noted “progress appears to be made.”

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told multiple reporters Tuesday night that Hamlin’s breathing was continuing to improve, as well.

