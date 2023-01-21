Bruins Avoid Serious Injury With Brandon Carlo, Won’t Need To Test Defensive Depth

It appears the Bruins won’t need to test their defensive depth after all.

Brandon Carlo blocked a shot that ultimately knocked him out of Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The blueliner was visibly in pain and head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update on Carlo afterward other than saying the Bruins were going to “be careful.”

The Bruins have been incredibly fortunate over the last month or so when it comes to their defensemen staying healthy, and losing Carlo for any amount of time certainly would have hurt. But the Bruins won’t need to prepare for that.

Carlo was seen taking rushes during Saturday morning’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in a regular sweater, indicating he will be good to go for the Bruins’ game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

“Actually I think he got drop foot nerve was the problem,” Montgomery told reporters Saturday. “I wasn’t aware of that either after the game (against the Rangers). We expect him to be available (Sunday). We’ll see how he feels after (Saturday’s) skate.”

While the Bruins received good news on Carlo, the same can’t be said about Tomas Nosek, who will miss at least four weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his foot.

“I think we’re going to call up someone after our game or Monday morning, but I don’t know which one,” Montgomery told reporters. “We’re going to have to, we can’t just go with 12 forwards.”