How Bills Teammates Reacted To Damar Hamlin’s ‘Amazing’ Video Message

Damar Hamlin surprised his Buffalo Bills teammates Friday morning by addressing them during a meeting via FaceTime.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium, has made tremendous progress in his recovery, to the point where the Bills safety was able to talk and communicate with his teammates back in Orchard Park, N.Y., as they prepare for their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.

“Amazing. Touching,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters, describing the scene Friday when Hamlin appeared on a big screen during Buffalo’s team meeting.

” … When I said that we had a treat in store, you could see the look in their eyes in anticipation of what was probably coming. … To see the players’ reaction, they stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him. It was a pretty cool exchange for a few seconds there.”

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: ?Love you boys.? ?? pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Bengals after a collision with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel needed to perform CPR and restore Hamlin’s heartbeat, and the game was postponed as he was transported to a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin literally fought for his life and now is on the mend. It’s been a miraculous development since the terrifying incident, with Hamlin already showing off his personality in Friday’s meeting.