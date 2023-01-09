Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State.

The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from veteran slot receiver Julian Edelman all while catching passes from first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. His rookie season came with growing pains, sure, but the undrafted wideout’s continued pursuit of the next level helped him become one of the team’s most trusted targets. He was that way for quarterback Cam Newton during the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign and has been the same for Mac Jones in each of the last two seasons.

Now, after leading the Patriots in receiving yards during each of the last three seasons and receptions in two of those three, Meyers is set to become a free agent when the NFL’s 2023 league year opens in March. And while the 6-foot-2, 200-pound slot receiver shared that he would appreciate the opportunity to return to New England on a new contract, there’s a realistic chance he’ll find a new NFL home.

With reflection in mind, Meyers was asked what his journey with the Patriots has meant to him up to this point.

“Oh man, a lot. I could spend days talking about it,” Meyers said Monday in the Patriots locker room one day after New England’s season-ending defeat against the Buffalo Bills. “I just learned a lot about myself, you know, just who I want to be.

“I got to meet a lot of people that I probably never forget. Just off the top of my head, Dev, Slate,” Meyers continued, referencing veteran captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. “They really showed me what kind of man, what kind of father, what kind of friend I want to be in the future. So shoutout to the people I’ve met just being here. They helped me grow and just become a better person, I feel like. So I’ll remember that more than the place or anything else. The people I’ve come in contact with in this locker room is special.”

Meyers will enter the open market as one of the most productive options. Among receivers set to hit free agency, only Juju Smith-Schuster compiled more catches and yards than Meyers during the most recent campaign. Only Juwan Johnson scored more touchdowns than Meyers (six) in 2022, as well.