NFL Rumors: Rams Hire Former Jets Coach As Offensive Coordinator

The Rams reportedly have their offensive coordinator in a name that should be familiar to Sean McVay.

Los Angeles has hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday. He will replace Liam Cohen, who left to be on the Kentucky Wildcats staff. LaFleur’s brother and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur previously worked under McVay in 2017 in the same position.

Mike LaFleur parted ways with the Jets after a 2022 season that saw the Jets struggle with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson under center. New York hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to replace LaFleur on Thursday.

With Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler last season, the Jets offense ranked 29th in EPA per play and 26th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. But in the three-week stretch where White was the starter, New York ranked 21st in EPA per play.

The Rams are expected to shake things up this offseason. McVay will return as head coach, but multiple members of his staff are candidates for other positions across the league.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown have completed interviews. Defensive line coach and run game coordinator Eric Henderson potentially could leave, as well.

Aaron Donald could retire, and Jalen Ramsey is a trade candidate.