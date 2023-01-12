NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’

The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback.

In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?

It’s a possibility that’s “definitely on the table,” a “source with general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady” told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The major question is: What does Miami want to do with Tua Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa, who’s set to miss Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Bills playoff matchup in Buffalo due to his third concussion of the season, will be on the final year of his rookie deal in the 2023 season and will carry a base salary of roughly $4.7 million. As Florio pointed out, that cheap price hypothetically could allow Miami to keep Tagovailoa on the roster as Brady’s backup. The Fins also could look to trade the 2020 first-rounder this offseason.

As for Brady, joining the Dolphins makes a lot of sense on paper. Miami boasts one of the NFL’s top wide receiver tandems, an innovative, offensive-minded head coach and a talented defense. Relocating from Tampa Bay to South Beach also wouldn’t be very taxing for the 45-year-old.

All things considered, the Dolphins probably should enter the TB12 sweepstakes for due diligence’s sake, if nothing else. But Miami could be ousted by teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in far greater need of quarterback help.