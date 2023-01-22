NFL Twitter Perplexed Over Ja’Marr Chase Overturned Touchdown

NFL referees still don’t have any idea what a catch is, in case you were wondering.

The latest example of the NFL’s incompetence when it comes to ruling what a catch actually is came in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Late in the second quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to connect with receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown that would have put Cincinnati up by two scores, but a video review reversed the call and forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal.

Take a look at the play for yourself:

Matt Milano forces the ball loose to prevent the TD.



Naturally, after the catch was overturned, those on Twitter let their opinion be known.

Sorry it just seems a little silly to rule this incomplete when the ball never even hits the ground. pic.twitter.com/o5wElr076K — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 22, 2023

If Jamaar did the same thing at the front of the goalline, it?s a touchdown.. great set of rules https://t.co/s3rv9mt0d9 — Kev (@klew24) January 22, 2023

I do not understand the NFL catch rule. — Brad Kelly (@CoachBKelly) January 22, 2023

Everywhere else in the world that?s a catch — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2023

I hate that we are in 2023 and still have no idea what?s a catch in the NFL smh — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 22, 2023

I don't know if that was a catch or not. I do know that it wasn't obvious enough to overturn whatever the call on the field might be. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023

If you get both feet down with the ball in your hands it should be a catch — both teams have fun fan ryan (@thisryanjackson) January 22, 2023

The more things change in the NFL, the more they stay the same.