NFL Twitter Perplexed Over Ja’Marr Chase Overturned Touchdown

NFL referees still don’t have any idea what a catch is, in case you were wondering.
The latest example of the NFL’s incompetence when it comes to ruling what a catch actually is came in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
Late in the second quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to connect with receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown that would have put Cincinnati up by two scores, but a video review reversed the call and forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal.
Take a look at the play for yourself:
Naturally, after the catch was overturned, those on Twitter let their opinion be known.
The more things change in the NFL, the more they stay the same.