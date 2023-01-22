NFL Twitter Perplexed Over Ja’Marr Chase Overturned Touchdown

More catch controversy for the NFL

by

2 hours ago

NFL referees still don’t have any idea what a catch is, in case you were wondering.

The latest example of the NFL’s incompetence when it comes to ruling what a catch actually is came in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Late in the second quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to connect with receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown that would have put Cincinnati up by two scores, but a video review reversed the call and forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal.

Take a look at the play for yourself:

Naturally, after the catch was overturned, those on Twitter let their opinion be known.

The more things change in the NFL, the more they stay the same.

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports Images
