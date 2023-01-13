Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement

Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job.

One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry was the first to report Mayo’s decision.

It?s my understanding Jerod Mayo has informed the Browns he won?t be interviewing for their open defensive coordinator job. While thankful for the opportunity, not the opportunity for him right now. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 13, 2023

Mayo still planned to interview for the Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching position, according to multiple reports Thursday night, but it appears he won’t be leaving New England for anything less than a top job.

The specifics of Mayo’s unfinalized extension have not been reported, so it’s unclear what his role would be with the Patriots next season. The 36-year-old has served as New England’s de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick for the last several years, with neither receiving an official coordinator title and Belichick calling plays.

It likely would take a promotion to convince Mayo to turn down coordinator opportunities elsewhere, so the Patriots could give him that title or add a position like “assistant head coach” to his responsibilities. Team owner Robert Kraft also could relay to Mayo that he’d be first in line for the Patriots’ head-coaching job once Bill Belichick retires.