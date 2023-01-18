Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future

While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots.

But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard offered some insight during Tuesday’s episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show. Bedard explained that while Mayo could be considered Belichick’s replacement, it might not be in the form that some people expect.

“It’s my understanding that Mayo is, will be, the sort of successor-in-waiting for Belichick, just like (Josh) McDaniels was,” Bedard said. “Now, that doesn’t mean he’s the successor. But he’s the guy that, in case of emergency, he’s the guy. That’s where the Krafts would turn to. … Say Bill quits, or Bill gets fired, or Bill has a health issue — that Mayo would be the interim coach, just like McDaniels would’ve been.”

The Patriots haven’t offered any update on Mayo since last Thursday. So, the possibility remains his negotiations with New England go awry and he eventually leaves the only franchise he’s played and coached for.

But, assuming the 36-year-old sticks around, it appears he’ll hold greater responsibilities than ever before.

As for the other major Patriots coaching storyline, New England on Wednesday reportedly set up interviews with multiple offensive coordinator candidates. At this point, it seems like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia will have a new role in 2023 — if he’s even with the Patriots.