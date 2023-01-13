Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Five Players For 2023 MLB Season

The Red Sox had a busy week and that continued Friday afternoon.

Boston avoided arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Reese McGuire, Christian Arroyo and Ryan Brasier, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Speier provided a breakdown of each of the above player’s earnings for 2023.

Red Sox have settled with 5 arbitration eligible players:



$6.3M on Verdugo

$5.35M on Pivetta

$2M for Arroyo

$2M on Brasier

$1.225M on McGuire



(I think @ChrisCotillo had most of these first) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 13, 2023

Rafael Devers got the biggest raise for the upcoming campaign when the Red Sox and third baseman agreed to a $17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. Of course, the All-Star corner infielder signed a 10-year extension with Boston earlier this week after arbitration was avoided.

The Red Sox still have work to do, especially after news of Trevor Story’s injury came about. Even though there aren’t many impact players left on the free agent market, there still are serviceable ones. Of course, there’s always the trade market.

But it certainly would benefit the Red Sox to make a move sooner rather than later with the first fill squad workout just over a month away.