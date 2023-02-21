Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Opening Spring Training Rotation

The Red Sox will start their spring training schedule this week, and it will be a time for young pitchers to make an impression.

Boston will take on the Northeastern Huskies to kick off its first five-game stretch. There are multiple storylines to keep an eye on and players to watch out for this week. And manager Alex Cora added another to that list when he announced the rotation for his team’s opening spring training games.

“(Oddanier) Mosqueda will start on Friday,” Cora told reporters Tuesday, per team video. “It’s gonna be a bunch of young kids pitching, so that’s where we’re at. Actually, (Corey) Kluber, his first start will be in (Jupiter, Fla.) against the (Miami) Marlins. That’s where he’s at. Kutter (Crawford) will be the day before. I think (Josh) Winckowski is Saturday or Sunday. I’m not sure yet.”

Mosqueda was a non-roster invitee, but he projects as bullpen depth, according to Sox Prospects. Boston could use another left-handed arm to go along with Joely Rodríguez and Richard Bleier, who are the current southpaw relief pitchers on the 40-man roster.

The 23-year-old Mosqueda pitched in Double-A Portland last season and had a 4.30 ERA in 45 games. He struck out 76 batters in 58 2/3 innings.

There still is one name yet to be decided with Wincowski getting either Saturday or Sunday, Kluber pitching Tuesday and Crawford pitching Monday.