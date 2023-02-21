Red Sox Spring Training: Who (And What) To Watch As 2023 Camp Kicks Off

Major League Baseball spring training officially is underway, which means Opening Day is right around the corner, and the Boston Red Sox surely have a bad taste in their mouths after how 2022 unfolded.

The good news? A new season presents an opportunity to cleanse the palate, and the work put in over the next several weeks could go a long way toward dictating whether the Red Sox bounce back in 2023.

This year’s spring training is a bit jumbled thanks to the World Baseball Classic. The Red Sox have a bunch of players competing in the international tournament, which begins March 7, and therefore won’t have a full squad in camp for a chunk of their annual stay at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. But other teams across MLB face the same predicament. It’s simply the tradeoff that comes with the two-week event.

So, who (and what) should Red Sox fans watch for in spring training now that manager Alex Cora and company have arrived at Fenway South to begin preparing for the 2023 season? Let’s take a look.

Most intriguing storyline: The new guys

Cora was quick to point out Sunday that while the Red Sox aren’t happy with their performance from 2022, which culminated with a 78-84 record and a last-place finish in the American League East, there’s been a ton of roster turnover. And that could work in the Red Sox’s favor as they look to turn the page on last season.

“There’s a few things, it starts with we’ve got to be better,” Cora told reporters, when asked about his message to the team before its first full-squad workout. “We finished last (in 2022). We know it. But at the same time, it’s a different group. So, one thing about the group, they really don’t care what happened here last year or the year before or 2018. They can care less about those guys, right? It’s a new season. There’s a lot of good things that are happening right now. We’re trying to connect, of course, in the clubhouse, off the field, all that stuff. It’s going to take time, but so far, so good.”

The Red Sox lost several key contributors this offseason, including Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and Matt Barnes. But they also added an abundance of fresh faces, including Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, Adalberto Mondesi, Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Joely Rodríguez and Richard Bleier.