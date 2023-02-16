Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will look to sweep their two-game road trip when they head out to Nashville on Thursday.

Boston will take on another Central Division opponent in the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The Black and Gold are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Dallas Stars that was capped off by David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal.

The B’s should expect another tough matchup with a Predators team that is six points behind in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Boston will turn to Jeremy Swayman in net, and the goaltender will seek a bounce-back opportunity with his last start being a loss to the Washington Capitals last Saturday. Jake DeBrusk will sit out his 17th straight game due to a leg injury, but head coach Jim Montgomery is “very hopeful” the winger will play this Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Jakub Zboril was scratched from the lineup, and Tomas Nosek and Vinni Lettieri remain out with foot and a lower-body injuries, respectively.

Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, including an hour of pregame, on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: