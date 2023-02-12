Broncos’ Sean Payton Jokingly Recruits Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Sean Payton swung for the fences with his first recruiting pitch as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Not actually, but Payton jokingly started the “recruitment” process of the NFL offseason Saturday night via Twitter. The new Broncos head coach shouted out the retired duo of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and tweeted a photo of some “custom” team gear that could appeal to the future Hall of Fame tight end specifically.

Jokes aside, it’s fair to assume Payton would rather have Brady as the Broncos’ starting quarterback in the 2023 season than Russell Wilson. The Super Bowl-winning head coach reportedly took the Denver job “in spite” of Wilson and already implemented a new rule in the Mile High City that directly impacts the nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

As for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently made his latest career decision more legitimate by filing retirement paperwork to the NFL. Gronkowski, meanwhile, recently said he’s “done” playing in the league after years of toying with the media and keeping the idea of a potential comeback alive.