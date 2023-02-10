NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Reconfirms Retirement, Silences Return Speculation

Despite Tom Brady saying he was retired “for good,” there still were fans wondering if the future Hall of Fame quarterback would change his mind, again.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case as the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller filed a letter Friday to the NFL and NFL Players Association to reconfirm his Feb. 1 retirement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The letter takes away any speculation on a return, and the 45-year-old now is eligible for the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There was speculation the All-Pro QB could return after a few months off, especially when he didn’t bluntly deny the possibility in multiple interviews after his retirement.

This also doesn’t mean he still can’t come back at a later date. The filing of a retirement letter merely is a formality, but as of Friday, the three-time MVP is retired.

It’s been a week and a half since Brady released his video announcing his retirement, but he’s still kept himself busy. He had a reunion with Bill Belichick on his podcast, and he was openly emotional during his conversation with the Patriots head coach.

Brady lit up the internet when he posted a revealing picture on social media, but the main focus has been on his post-retirement plans.

The 45-year-old signed a long-term deal with FOX, but there has been speculation he might not be all in on the broadcasting gig.