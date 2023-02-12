Bought-Out Veteran To Join Cavaliers After Reported Celtics Interest

Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green apparently was not available for long after reportedly agreeing to a contract buyout following the NBA trade deadline.

Green, who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets ahead of Thursday’s deadline, negotiated a contract buyout with Houston on Sunday. However, Green already is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski’s report came less than two hours after he reported the Boston Celtics and Cavaliers had emerged as frontrunners for Green.

Green is amid his 14th season in the league after being drafted by Cleveland in the second round in 2009. He’s shot 39.9% from long range during his career.

The 39-year-old will head to a Cavaliers team that didn’t do anything ahead of the deadline, though his addition should provide depth and a veteran presence behind guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

The Celtics added some shooting with a trade for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala before the deadline.