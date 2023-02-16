Stephen A. Smith Brings Up ‘Police Brutality’ When Discussing Celtics-Ime Udoka Situation

Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken with how he feels the Boston Celtics bungled the situation involving former head coach Ime Udoka. And with the Celtics officially announcing Thursday that Joe Mazzulla would replace Udoka as the organization’s next head coach, Smith took to the airwaves to double and triple down on his previous sentiments.

Speaking with colleague Jay Williams on ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith expressed how he was happy Mazzulla received the upgrade in job title, though he felt it was a bit premature.

Smith’s main talking point, however, was shredding the Celtics for how the organization went about the Udoka suspension in September. Boston’s suspension brought on reports that Udoka was having an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and that he made “unwanted” comments toward the individual.

“I will never, ever deviate from my position of what they did to Ime Udoka,” Smith said Thursday. “I am not absolving him from anything that he may have done. The fact of the matter is he’s been very smart to disappear because there is no defense for what he has appeared to do. That is separate and a part from what (everything) is all about.”

Smith went on to express the same view point he’s had since the suspension, stating the Celtics could have fired Udoka rather than dragging him through the mud and sharing how similar things happen with “white, male executives” behind closed doors and never get public treatment.

The fiery host, however, then took it a step further and brought up policy brutality to stress the level of “inconsistency” between Udoka’s situation and others before him.

“When you talk about Black folks and what we’re really aspiring for, what you’re talking about fair and equal treatment. Not just under the law but period,” Smith said. “No matter what may disgust us as a people, if you do to everybody what you do to us, we’re gonna go like this, ‘That’s the way it goes. That’s the way it goes.’