Eagles Fans Have On-Brand Reaction To Walton Payton Man Of Year

It’s not often a well-deserving Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree is booed by NFL fans while accepting the honor, but that was the case Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott probably should have seen it coming given that the rival Philadelphia Eagles were well-represented at the big game.

Eagles fans relentlessly poured boos on Prescott when the Dallas signal-caller was recognized on the field. Prescott was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year award Thursday night during the league’s awards.

Prescott couldn’t help but laugh at the reception, knowing it had much more to do with the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry than his own work in the community.

“Booing Dak” started to trend on Twitter almost immediately as many laughed along with Prescott at the display by Eagles fans.

LOL @ Philly booing Dak for doing community service ?? — Kelsey Charles (@kelsey_charles) February 12, 2023

The #Eagles fans booing Dak for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year is the most perfect thing that has ever happened. #SuperBowl — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 12, 2023

Eagle fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton man of the year award is so incredibly on brand.



What a fan base. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is peakkkkk eagles — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) February 12, 2023

Prescott now will have the chance to follow the lead of Eagles fans as he surely will be rooting against his NFC East rival Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.