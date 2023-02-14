How Chat GPT Answered Our Random Patriots-Related Questions

It’s been a slow news week for the New England Patriots, aside from some new details on next season’s Germany game.

So, why not recruit help from some robots?

Some of you might’ve heard about Chat GPT, a new artificial intelligence service developed by OpenAI. Essentially, it’s a souped-up, Amazon Alexa-like search engine that’s capable of engaging in back-and-forths with human-like accuracy. But the real fun is in getting it to create things.

For example, you could ask it to write a poem about pogo sticks in the style of Edgar Allan Poe. Want guitar sheet music with specific notes? It can do that, too. Grade-school kids have been getting in trouble for having Chat GPT write their English essays about “1984”, or something.

We used it to generate a rap song about the Patriots using Tupac-style lyrics. The final product even has a Bill Belichick voice overlay and a goofy trap beat.

After working through some growing pains, we also had a conversation with Chat GPT about all-things Patriots. The results were pretty interesting.

Question: What would Bill Belichick say about Mac Jones?