It’s been a slow news week for the New England Patriots, aside from some new details on next season’s Germany game.
So, why not recruit help from some robots?
Some of you might’ve heard about Chat GPT, a new artificial intelligence service developed by OpenAI. Essentially, it’s a souped-up, Amazon Alexa-like search engine that’s capable of engaging in back-and-forths with human-like accuracy. But the real fun is in getting it to create things.
For example, you could ask it to write a poem about pogo sticks in the style of Edgar Allan Poe. Want guitar sheet music with specific notes? It can do that, too. Grade-school kids have been getting in trouble for having Chat GPT write their English essays about “1984”, or something.
We used it to generate a rap song about the Patriots using Tupac-style lyrics. The final product even has a Bill Belichick voice overlay and a goofy trap beat.
After working through some growing pains, we also had a conversation with Chat GPT about all-things Patriots. The results were pretty interesting.
Question: What would Bill Belichick say about Mac Jones?
Answer: “As Bill Belichick is known for being tight-lipped and not revealing much information to the media, it is difficult to know exactly what he would say about Mac Jones. However, based on his reputation for evaluating talent and being strategic in his decision-making, it is likely that Belichick would have a well-thought-out and detailed evaluation of Jones’ abilities as a quarterback.
“It is also important to note that Belichick values a player’s overall skillset, work ethic, and football IQ above all else, so if Jones possesses those qualities, Belichick would likely see him as a valuable addition to the team. On the other hand, if there are any areas in which Jones is lacking, Belichick would likely point those out as well. Ultimately, Belichick’s thoughts on Jones would be driven by his evaluation of Jones’ abilities and how he fits into the team’s overall plan and strategy.”
Question: Is Mac Jones a good quarterback?
Answer: “It remains to be seen whether Jones will be successful at the NFL level. The NFL is a much more complex and challenging league than college football, and many college stars have struggled to make the transition. The success of a quarterback in the NFL also depends on a number of factors, such as the team’s overall talent, the coaching and support system, and the quarterback’s ability to adapt to the professional game.
“In the case of Mac Jones, his draft position to the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft suggests that the team believes he has the potential to be a successful NFL quarterback. Time will tell if he can live up to those expectations, but for now, he is considered a promising young quarterback with a lot of potential.”
Question: Tell me a joke like Bill Belichick.
Answer: “Bill Belichick is known for his dry wit and straight-forward demeanor, so here’s a joke in the same vein:
“Why did the football team cross the road?
“To get to the end zone, of course. There’s no time for silly jokes on the way to victory.”
Question: Why does Matt Patricia always have a pencil?
Answer: “Matt Patricia … is often seen carrying a pencil as part of his coaching style. There are a few reasons why he does this:
“1. Preparation: Patricia is known for being extremely well-prepared and organized, and carrying a pencil allows him to take notes during games, practices, and meetings.
“2. Attention to detail: Patricia is known for his attention to detail and for constantly searching for ways to improve his team. Carrying a pencil allows him to make quick notes and corrections on the fly.
“3. Tradition: Carrying a pencil is a common tradition among football coaches, and Patricia may simply be carrying on that tradition.
“Overall, carrying a pencil is a simple but important part of Patricia’s coaching style, and it helps him stay organized and focused on the task at hand.”
Question: Explain the New England Patriots like Bill Belichick.
Answer: “The New England Patriots are a team built on discipline, hard work, and a commitment to winning. We are a team that strives for excellence in all aspects of the game, from our preparation and game planning, to our execution on the field.
“We believe in playing tough, physical football, and in putting the team first. We value intelligence, versatility, and a strong work ethic, and we look for players who embody these qualities.
“Our goal is to consistently compete at the highest level, and to bring championships to New England. We work tirelessly to identify and develop talented players, and to build a strong, cohesive team that can succeed under pressure.
“In short, the New England Patriots are a team that strives for greatness, and we do everything in our power to achieve it. Whether we’re facing a tough opponent or working through adversity, we remain focused on our goal and we never give up.”
- More Patriots coverage from Pats Pulpit
- Final head coaching vacancy on Patriots schedule has been filled
- Mac Jonese tackles offseason with purpose
- Pats Pulpit debate: Will Mac Jones ever win title?
Question: Do the Patriots need an elite receiver?
Answer: “The New England Patriots have had success in the past without a top-tier wide receiver. However, many NFL teams benefit from having a talented and reliable receiver to help spread out the defense and provide a target for the quarterback. An elite wide receiver can also provide a boost to the passing game and open up opportunities for other players on the field.
“Whether the Patriots ‘need’ an elite wide receiver depends on several factors, including the team’s offensive scheme, the strengths and weaknesses of the current roster, and the overall talent level on the team. Ultimately, the decision on whether or not to add an elite wide receiver to the roster will depend on the judgment of the coaching staff, front office, and ownership.”
Question: Tell me a joke about the Patriots like Mitch Hedberg.
Answer: “Here’s a joke in the style of Mitch Hedberg about the New England Patriots:
“The New England Patriots are like a well-oiled machine. They just keep winning, season after season. It’s like they have a secret playbook, but instead of X’s and O’s, it’s just a bunch of W’s.”