NFL Rumors: Former Up-And-Coming Patriots Assistant Hired By Rams

The turnover on the New England Patriots coaching staff this offseason continued Sunday night.

Nick Caley, who spent the last eight seasons with the Patriots including the past six as the team’s tight ends coach, reportedly is leaving New England to join Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Caley’s move is a lateral one as he will also coach tight ends with the Rams.

Caley, 40, is seen as an up-and-coming coach and had three reported interviews for offensive coordinator jobs recently, including with the Patriots, who handed the responsibilities to Bill O’Brien instead. Caley also interviewed with the New York Jets, who went with former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett instead, and Houston Texans to run their offenses. But Breer noted Caley saw the Rams as his best fit.

Leaving the Patriots seemed inevitable for Caley with him not only taking interviews with other teams, but also not joining the rest of the Patriots assistants at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Patriots gave further indication that Caley wouldn’t be apart of next season’s staff when they reportedly hired Will Lawing on Thursday. Lawing has a strong connection with O’Brien, including coaching the Texans’ tight ends during O’Brien’s final two seasons in Houston.

With Caley leaving for the opposite coast, it just leaves Steve Belichick as the only positional coach remaining from the Patriots staff that helped them win a Super Bowl in 2018.