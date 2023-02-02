Patriots Coach Interviews For AFC Offensive Coordinator Job

The New England Patriots’ coaching staff has undergone an overhaul this offseason, and it appears that more changes could be on the horizon.

Nick Caley, who has served as the Patriots’ tight ends coach for the last six seasons, interviewed for the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator position Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The interview is Caley’s third for an OC spot this offseason, as the 40-year-old interviewed with the Patriots before they filled the opening with Bill O’Brien and the New York Jets before they filled their vacancy with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Houston has familiarity with Caley, who coached on the Patriots staff when Texans general manager Nick Caserio was in New England as director of player personnel. The job has become even more appealing for candidates since DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach, as many expect the offensive coordinator to have full control over the offense in Houston.

If Caley does get the job, the Patriots would find themselves needing to make another move on their coaching staff. The Patriots are already in limbo on the offensive line with uncertainty involving Matt Patricia’s future with the team, and losing Caley would create uncertainty at the tight end spot as well.

Caley joined the Patriots in 2015 as an offensive assistant and has never coached with another NFL franchise.