Patriots Positional Outlook: Why Pressure Is On Mac Jones In 2023

Brian Hoyer (one game, one start): 5-for-6, 37 yards

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can Bill O’Brien fix Jones? The Patriots addressed their biggest offseason need when they hired the fiery, experienced O’Brien to be their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now, it’ll be up to the former Alabama OC and his new-look offensive staff to expel some of the bad habits Jones developed under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge’s disastrous reign and rekindle the franchise QB potential he showed as a rookie.

Jones clashed with both Patricia and Judge — neither of whom had prior experience in their 2022 roles — lost his trademark poise and confidence behind a suspect offensive line and saw his numbers decline across the board this season. He ranked 30th among qualified passers in QBR (just behind Zach Wilson) and 28th in EPA/play (ahead of only Carson Wentz, Davis Mills and Baker Mayfield), and his 14 touchdown passes were the fewest by any QB who started more than 12 games.

With his proven track record of offensive success, prior Patriots experience, no-nonsense demeanor and shared Bama connection, O’Brien was the perfect choice to steward Jones in what will be a make-or-break third season for the 24-year-old signal-caller. His arrival should inspire optimism that Jones can rebound from his forgettable 2022 campaign and lead New England’s offense back to respectability in 2023.

If Jones can’t elevate his game even with a legitimate coordinator/QBs coach now in his corner, then the Patriots will know he’s not their long-term answer at the game’s most important position.

2. Will there be any QB controversy? There’s a not-insignificant portion of the Patriots fanbase that still believes Zappe, not Jones, should be the team’s starting quarterback. They saw the way the 2022 fourth-round draft pick played while Jones was out with a high ankle sprain and remain convinced he’s New England’s best option.

It would be a major surprise if Jones did not open the season as QB1, but if he struggles at any point this summer or fall, those calls to play his understudy will only grow louder. The pressure is on Jones — who, again, should be in a much better situation this season than he was a year ago — to perform well early and snuff out any debate over whether he deserves to keep his job.

3. What happens with Hoyer? The 37-year-old started in place of an injured Jones in Week 4, but he quickly suffered a concussion and spent the rest of the season as a form of in-house QB insurance, never returning from injured reserve while Zappe served as the top backup.