Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires

Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL.

On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

New England’s official Twitter account joined the masses in honoring the greatest quarterback in football history. The Patriots quote-tweeted Brady’s video while sharing three “goat” emojis.

The question now becomes: Will Brady sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots? Where there be some big ceremony at Gillette Stadium?

We likely will gain answers to those questions in the coming days and weeks. For now, he’ll retire as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beyond that, the 45-year-old Brady now seemingly will get ready for a lucrative move to the broadcast booth. It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll make a cameo on FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII.