Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to make it six straight wins Saturday night when they continue their road trip against the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston is coming off a wacky 6-5 win over the Seattle Kraken to kick off the west coast swing.

The lineup may look different for the Bruins after acquiring Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. The duo arrived in Vancouver on Friday, but Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm whether they’d play.

It appears the Bruins will be at full health after activating Tomas Nosek off long-term injured reserve. Montgomery did say if Nosek, who was recovering from a non-displaced fracture in his left foot, was able to play, then he’d center Nick Foligno and Hathaway.

There may be more than one odd man out if Nosek, Hathaway and Orlov all play, but we won’t find out until a few hours before the 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins between the pipes after Jeremy Swayman got the win Thursday in Seattle.

You can catch all the Bruins-Canucks action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.