Tom Brady Among Producers For John Madden Biopic Series

A limited biopic series will be made on the life of late NFL head coach and commentator John Madden, and Tom Brady will be one of the producers.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. on Wednesday reported Gavin O’Connor will direct the series, and it will be written by Alex Sohn. O’Connor previously has directed “Miracle,” “Warrior” and “The Accountant.” The last film he directed was “The Way Back,” which was released in 2020.

Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures, Lit Entertainment Group’s Adam Kolbrenner, Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, Ryan Stowell, and Brady’s 199 Productions, which produced “80 for Brady,” will produce the biopic series.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s involvement as a producer was important to the Madden family due to their emotional investment in the project, according to Deadline. Once the creators finish the script on the project, a broadcast partner will be found and the lead role will be cast.

“If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he’d be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle,” Mike Madden said.

“I grew up admiring John Madden, first as a coach, then as a commentator,” Brady told Deadline. “I loved John’s passion for the game, especially his insatiable appetite for educating audiences about football. He welcomed fans with that warm smile, infectious laugh, and exceptional knowledge of the game, making everyone feel as if John were watching the broadcast right next to them on their living room sofa.

“On behalf of 199 Productions, I’m honored to collaborate with Virginia and Mike Madden, my co-founder at Religion of Sports, Gotham Chopra, and the rest of the creative team, in telling the iconic story of a family man who revolutionized not only the game but the culture of football.”