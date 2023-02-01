Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram

When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23 spectacular seasons — 20 of which came as a member of the New England Patriots.

Brady was met with a lot of love, goat emojis and congratulatory messages, and tennis superstar Serena Williams saw her chance to get a friendly jab in on his Instagram post.

“I’m getting teary eyed watching this,” Williams commented. “Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world…. Again.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, announced in August she was “evolving away” from tennis.

Brady announced his retirement one year ago to the day before surprising everyone and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season. So he certainly opened himself up to these kinds of comments this time around.

But it doesn’t seem there will be a return to the gridiron, at least in playing form. Brady is expected to join the FOX team as an analyst after signing a lucrative deal with the network in May of 2022.