Why Tom Brady Officially Retiring Could Be Good News For Patriots

If you’re among those who were hoping for a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion this offseason, TB12’s retirement announcement from the greatest quarterback in NFL history probably was a bummer.

Otherwise, New England and its fans should view Brady’s Wednesday morning farewell as good news for the Patriots.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Brady ultimately was deciding between retiring or returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; a free agency sweepstakes wasn’t in the cards. That report probably is true given Darlington’s track record of covering Brady.

However, many reporters over the last few weeks indicated a real chance of Brady continuing his playing career in 2023 while moving back to the AFC. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders all were reported as potential destinations.

Any such outcome would’ve been a tough pill to swallow for the Patriots.

New England swept the Jets this season — but just barely. New York’s defense is championship-ready, and the Jets arguably were just average quarterback play away from being real AFC contenders. Had Brady moved to the Meadowlands this spring, the Jets absolutely would’ve leapfrogged the Patriots in the AFC East pecking order. And they still could, depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers in the coming weeks.

The same is true for the Dolphins. Miami barely finished ahead of New England this season, but the reality is it has the superior roster and made the playoffs despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games due to concussions. The Dolphins reportedly weren’t considering a run at Brady this offseason, but had the 45-year-old come knocking, would Mike McDaniel and company really not have opened the door?