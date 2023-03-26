Ex-Red Sox Infielder Thanks Boston In Retirement Announcement

Jed Lowrie closed the book on his Major League Baseball career Thursday, making sure to mention the Red Sox in his announcement.

Lowrie, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2005 amateur draft, was primarily known for his years with the Oakland Athletics. He did, however have stints with Boston, the Houston Astros and New York Mets, however, making sure to thank all of the fanbases he played for along the way.

“To the fans in Boston, Houston, New York, and Oakland, it wasn’t always perfect,” Lowrie wrote in an Instagram post. “But I gave it my all and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for you. Thank you. Love never dies though, so I’m looking forward to new opportunities in the game.”

You can view the full post below:

Lowrie made his major-league debut with the Red Sox on April 15th, 2008, compiling three RBIs in a Boston loss. He would go on to play 256 games for the franchise over the next four seasons.

The 38-year-old would go on to have a long, fruitful career with the A’s, making his lone All-Star appearance in 2018 — when he hit .267 with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs.