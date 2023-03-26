Jets’ Robert Saleh Thinking Big Picture With Aaron Rodgers Trade Looming

Jets head coach Robert Saleh can’t help but think about the organization’s growth after Aaron Rodgers revealed he intends the play the 2023 campaign in New York.

“Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come,” Saleh told NFL Network’s Judy Battista.

It’s a fair point from Saleh, who enters his third season at the helm of the Jets. After all, the once widely-mocked franchise now has young talent all over its roster and is a threat to not only win the AFC East for the first time in more than two decades but compete for a Super Bowl. New York is tied for the fifth-best odds to claim the Lombardi Trophy at 15-1 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Of course, the Jets still need to finalize a deal with the Green Bay Packers. The two teams continue to be at odds over a trade package for Rodgers while leverage in the situation remains arguable.

New York reportedly has no interest in trading its 2023 first-round pick in a deal for the 39-year-old quarterback, but Green Bay also has time on its side as Rodgers’ contract guarantees reportedly don’t go into effect until September. It’s fair to think it’ll be finalized before the NFL draft starts April 27, though, with Green Bay surely wanting assets to help immediately.