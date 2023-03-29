Where Marcelo Mayer Reportedly Will Start Season In Red Sox Farm System

Boston Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer still has a long journey ahead of him to reach the major leagues.

While there’s plenty of anticipation of Mayer one day playing at Fenway Park, that doesn’t appear imminent with the star-studded shortstop reportedly beginning his second full season in the Red Sox farm system with the High-A Greenville Drive, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Mayer ended the 2022 campaign with the Drive after starting his year off with Single-A Salem. Across the two stops, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound middle infielder batted .280 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs while logging 17 stolen bases as well.

The Red Sox got a closer look at the 20-year-old during spring training with Mayer appearing in five games. The left-handed hitting Mayer endeared himself to Boston fans by picking up his first hit of the spring against the New York Yankees and finished 3-for-9 (.333) in total with one extra-base hit and one stolen base.

The Red Sox selected Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Daft, which began the hype train for the now ninth-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

But while the Yankees put their star shortstop prospect on their Opening Day roster, Red Sox fans will have to exercise some patience and wait for Mayer’s appearance in the big leagues.