Jon Jones Made Request To Tom Brady Before Dominant UFC Return

Jon Jones re-opened the book on his mixed martial arts career Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The new UFC heavyweight champion hopes Tom Brady will choose to do the same with his NFL tenure.

Jones received some words of encouragement from Brady leading up to UFC 285, a card that featured Bones’ first fight in three years as well as his first in a heavier weight class. The MMA legend reshared Brady’s video to his own Instagram page and the caption featured a request for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“It’s great to hear from you @tombrady, do us all a favor and give us one more season!?” wrote Jones, whose younger brother, Chandler, won Super Bowl XLIX alongside Brady.

Brady had a front-row seat to Jones making very quick work of Cyril Gane, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the impressive return bout got TB12’s competitive juices flowing. That said, we’re less than two weeks away from the start of the new NFL year and there’s been nothing to suggest Brady is actually considering coming out of retirement for the second time.

As for Jones, UFC fans probably won’t have to deal with another extended break between fights for arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The plan is for Jones to defend his new gold against heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic and the two titans of industry could square off as early as July.