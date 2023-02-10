Robert Kraft Gives Endorsement To Bill O’Brien, Mac Jones

The Patriots hope for a new look to their offense after a tumultuous season.

Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick tried to steer the ship in New England, which did not produce consistent results. Mac Jones struggled in his sophomore season, which reportedly led to internal tension before and during the season. The quarterback’s outbursts on the field also led to multiple former players criticizing the signal-caller, but teammates like Matthew Judon did not have a problem with it.

Bill O’Brien was hired as offensive coordinator, and there is reasonable expectation for a turnaround. The former head coach’s staff continues to be assembled, and Jones reportedly is excited to work with O’Brien for a full season.

“I’m very happy that we were able to bring in a new offensive coordinator to help develop our young quarterback Mac Jones,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a FOX Business interview Friday, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “Bringing in Bill O’Brien has been a big a plus for our franchise. That was done in full cooperation with coach Belichick.”

In a morning meeting with local reporters, including NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Kraft added: “I think he was an excellent choice. And he as a learning-curve experience of our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense. And I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

There was talk during the season of replacing Jones amid his struggles. The spark Bailey Zappe would provide to the offense during his short stints of playing time also caused fans to cheer for the rookie quarterback and boo Jones, something that didn’t sit right with players like Jakobi Meyers. But with the Tom Brady option out of the table due to his retirement, the team is fully on the shoulders of the 24-year-old.

“We’re blessed to have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones,” Kraft said in his FOX Business interview, per Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “I’m a strong believer in him and his development.”