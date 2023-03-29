MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Agrees To Contract With Yankees

It looks like Franchy Cordero found a new home with a Red Sox rival

Franchy Cordero will continue his journey through the American League East.

The utility player, who was released by the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week, agreed to a major league split contract with the New York Yankees, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, adding it will “pay $1 million in the big leagues and $180,000 in the minors.”

Cordero is believed to be on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster.

The 28-year-old had a strong spring training with the Orioles, which made his release a bit surprising, batting .413 in 46 at-bats. Cordero had two home runs and nine RBIs.

Cordero spent two seasons with the Red Sox between Boston and Worcester before not being tendered a contract this offseason. He enjoyed success with the WooSox, but couldn’t quite find his groove with the Major League Baseball club, though he did provide a walk-off grand slam against the Seattle Mariners in May.

Cordero appeared in 84 games for Boston in 2022 and batted .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs. He’ll now get another chance to showcase the potential he showed throughout spring training with the O’s.

The Yankees open their 2023 season Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
