NFL Free Agency Rumors: This Team ‘Motivated’ To Sign Derek Carr

As the best quarterback available in the 2023 NFL free-agent class, Derek Carr finds himself in a great spot.

Carr, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders roughly a month before the start of the new NFL year, appears to have plenty of suitors on the open market. The veteran quarterback already met twice with the New York Jets and he reportedly talked shop with a few other teams at NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection’s first steps into life after Las Vegas were taken to New Orleans, where he met with an organization that’s struggled to stabilize its signal-caller situation since Drew Brees left town. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints still have Carr firmly on their radar.

“The New Orleans Saints remain motivated to sign quarterback Derek Carr, who will take his free agency into next week,” Fowler wrote. “New Orleans believes it has made a compelling case to Carr, with solid pass-catching targets, a good defense and the chance to play in a dome at least 10 games per season. Carr is prioritizing the right fit, and once he commits to that, a potential contract will be hashed out. (Jimmy) Garoppolo could be a viable backup plan for the Saints if things don’t work out.”

Fowler reported the Jets and Panthers are interested in Carr, too. However, New York might be more invested in a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers and Carolina potentially could land its QB of the future with the ninth overall pick in next month’s NFL draft.

All told, don’t be surprised if Carr ends up taking his talents to the Bayou.