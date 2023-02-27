Patriots NFL Combine Primer: Everything To Know About Pre-Draft Showcase

The pre-draft process kicks off in earnest this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here is a New England Patriots-centric primer on everything you need to know about one of the NFL’s marquee offseason events:

WHERE IS THE COMBINE?

Indianapolis, as it has been since the late 1980s. The NFL recently made an unsuccessful push to move the event to Los Angeles, but many teams prefer the convenience and familiarity that downtown Indy provides.

The player workouts will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, with many other combine-related activities taking place at the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center.

WHEN IS THE COMBINE?

The on-field portion of the combine doesn’t kick off until Thursday. That’s when defensive linemen and linebackers will complete their drills, followed by defensive backs and specialists on Friday; quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday; and O-linemen and running backs on Sunday.

NFL Network will broadcast the player workouts during the following windows:

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DL, LB

March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST

March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): QB, WR, TE

March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): OL, RB