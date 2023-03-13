Patriots Rival Reportedly Signing Notable Backup QB In Underrated Move

The Dolphins will enter the 2023 NFL season with a viable insurance policy for Tua Tagovailoa, as Miami reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with quarterback Mike White.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday the deal is worth up to $16 million, a decent chunk of change for a backup QB but a worthwhile investment for Miami given Tagovailoa’s concussion history.

White started four games for the New York Jets in 2022, totaling 1,192 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He clearly endeared himself to Jets teammates, a stark contrast from how Zach Wilson’s second year with New York played out, and showed promise before suffering a season-ending rib injury.

The Dolphins reportedly are picking up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie contract, seemingly signaling the franchise views him as its long-term solution at quarterback. Still, there’s some inherent uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa after the concussions he suffered last season, and it’s therefore important for Miami to have a solid contingency plan in place ahead of the 2023 campaign.

White turns 28 later this month. And he’s not exactly a world-beater. But he’s a more-than-capable backup who flashed upside during his time with Gang Green. The Fins can breathe a little easier with him on the depth chart behind Tagovailoa.

The Jets probably won’t miss White all that much, despite his popularity in the locker room, as Aaron Rodgers could be New York bound. But it’s nevertheless interesting to see White go from one AFC East team to another, especially with the New England Patriots also entering a crucial season at the quarterback position after an underwhelming year from Mac Jones.

White is a South Florida native, so him joining the Dolphins represents a homecoming of sorts. Skylar Thompson likely will serve as the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback in 2023, with Teddy Bridgewater a free agent after spending 2022 with Miami.