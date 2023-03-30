Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Impediment’ To DeAndre Hopkins Landing In New England

The Patriots did their offense well earlier in the offseason by replacing Matt Patricia with Bill O’Brien.

However, New England’s new offensive coordinator might prevent the organization from providing Mac Jones with an elite receiver.

Arguably no team in the NFL has been more attached to DeAndre Hopkins in trade rumors than the Patriots, who haven’t rostered an above-average wideout since Julian Edelman. In addition to New England’s glaring need at the position, Hopkins has a big, big fan in head coach Bill Belichick.

But according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Hopkins’ rapport (or lack thereof) with the Patriots’ new offensive player-caller might prevent the five-time Pro Bowl selection from ending up in Foxboro.

“It sounds like the history between Hopkins and new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is an impediment to his landing in New England,” Graziano wrote.

O’Brien coached Hopkins for six seasons in Houston, where the 2013 first-rounder received three first-team All-Pro nods. But after the Texans traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in March 2020, the star receiver revealed he had “no relationship” with O’Brien and wanted out of Houston.

A recent report claimed the Patriots won’t pursue Hopkins, mostly because Arizona is looking to simply dump his salary. But something might have to give, as team owner Robert Kraft reportedly is pushing his front office to add high-end weapons to the offense.