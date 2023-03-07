Patriots Showing Pre-Draft Interest In This Unheralded Receiver Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS — Searching for a potential late-round Patriots receiver target? Look no further than Puka Nacua.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound BYU product hasn’t generated many headlines ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he apparently has drawn some interest from New England. In fact, the Patriots met with Nacua both before and during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

“It was really good,” Nacua said of his combine interview with New England. “That was my first interview out here, and I met with them at the Senior Bowl as well. And it’s been good.”

Nacua is viewed as a likely Day 3 draft pick who could go anywhere between the fifth and seventh rounds. The Utah native missed some time due to injuries in 2022 but still caught 48 balls for 625 yards in nine games for the Cougars. He racked up 43 catches for 805 yards the previous season.

Puka Nacua is my sleeper of the draft. He is projected to go in the 5th(!!) round as of now. He is a quick receiver with great hands and great route running. STEAL OF THE DRAFT. pic.twitter.com/3rbkys103q — The Fantasy Fanatics (@TheFFFanatics3) March 1, 2023

Although Nacua played outside receiver at BYU, many evaluators believe his relative lack of high-end athleticism will limit him to a slot role in the pros. His solid hands and strong work ethic could endear him to the Patriots, who might be looking for a new slot receiver if Jakobi Meyers departs in free agency this offseason.

“Nacua is an athletic wideout lacking the twitch or speed to attack NFL man coverage at a successful rate,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in a scouting profile. “However, the ball skills and competitive nature he brings to the field give him a fighting chance to make a roster. He might need to be used as a possession receiver operating from the slot, where his ball-winning and size can work in his favor. He’s sneaky talented with the ball in his hands, so jet-sweep work in the pros could be an option. He has a shot to be picked on Day 3. There are make-it elements in the way he plays the game.”