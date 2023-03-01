Ravens GM ‘Optimistic’ About Signing Lamar Jackson To Long-Term Deal

A big question this NFL offseason is whether Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will come to terms on a long-term deal.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta met with the media Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and was asked about Jackson and where things stand. The quarterback doesn’t have a contract and it’s assumed the Ravens will use the franchise tag if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

“We’re hopeful to get a deal done with Lamar before that happens,” DeCosta told reporters, per the Ravens. “But sure, they’re big numbers. We’ve known they’re big numbers. We’re prepared for that. We have four or five or six different plans based on what happens over the next 10 days.”

“… We want Lamar here, we think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he’s certainly one of our best players. We want him back.”

It seems like an easy enough task, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Jackson turned down a deal that reportedly went beyond $49 million and just finished the final year of his rookie contract.

Even with all the uncertainty, DaCosta remains optimistic about keeping Jackson in Purple and Black for the long term.