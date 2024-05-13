The Boston Bruins don’t fear the Florida Panthers despite playing catch-up in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series entering Sunday’s Game 4.

Boston made this abundantly known when the series began in Florida and a total of five Bruins players were ejected in the third period, and both teams combined for 158 penalty minutes in Game 2. Enduring a lopsided 6-1 defeat on the road didn’t prevent Boston from trying to even up the score with its fists, and while defending home ice in search of a 2-2 series, those same tensions made their way from Amerant Bank Arena to TD Garden.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman challenged Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk to a first-period skirmish — just minutes after Boston’s Pat Maroon welcomed everyone sporting a Panthers uniform, including Tkachuk, to drop the gloves. Nobody accepted Maroon’s offer, however, Tkachuk exchanged a few words with Swayman, who approached the 26-year-old, before skating away.

Swayman swiped his stick at Tkachuk, instigating the encounter and letting it be known that even Boston’s goaltender was prepared to throw down.

The Bruins skated off the ice with an early 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission, courtesy of David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo. Meanwhile, Swayman logged 15 saves in the game-opening frame, supporting Florida’s 15-5 shot advantage over Boston.