Alex Cora Lauds Red Sox Call-Up Enmanuel Valdez Before MLB Debut

Enmanuel Valdez is set to make his Major League Baseball debut at Fenway Park on Wednesday night after being promoted to the Boston Red Sox from Triple-A Worcester.

Valdez, who was acquired by the Red Sox in the trade which sent Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros last August, took the roster spot of Yu Chang. Chang, Boston’s versatile infielder, was added to the paternity list.

The 24-year-old Valdez is the organization’s No. 15 prospect, according to SoxProspects.com. Valdez already was on the organization’s 40-man roster after he played in 15 spring training games.

“He’s a good hitter, he controls the strike zone,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters of Valdez prior to Wednesday’s contest. “He might swing at every pitch today, being his big league debut. He has some power, good pitch recognition.”

Cora praised Valdez for his ability at the plate during spring training, as well. He hit .214 with an .818 OPS in 28 at-bats during Grapefruit League play.

Valdez will bat ninth and start at second base against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Ironically, Vázquez signed with Minnesota this offseason and thus will share the diamond with the Red Sox newcomer. The longtime Boston backstop reportedly even congratulated Valdez on his call-up during batting practice.

Valdez arrives in Boston after hitting .180 (7-for-39) with one home run and six RBIs in 11 games for Triple-A Worcester.