Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Corey Kluber Seeks First Win Of Season

The Red Sox won in wild walk-off fashion Tuesday, which puts them in line to win the series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Corey Kluber has started to slowly settle into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he has an opportunity to earn his first win with Boston. The 37-year-old’s last outing was against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 13, when he pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters.

Manager Alex Cora will bring out a new lineup to support the veteran right-hander.

Enmanuel Valdez, who was acquired in last season’s Christian Vázquez trade, will make his major league debut after Yu Chang was placed on the paternity list. The 24-year-old will start at second base and bat ninth in the order.

The outfield will see rotation as Masataka Yoshida sits Wednesday. Jarren Duran takes his place at left field, and Raimel Tapia will patrol center field and bat second behind Alex Verdugo. Reese McGuire rotates in at catcher in place of Connor Wong.

Wednesday’s first pitch is scheduled at 7:10 pm. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN+, beginning with an hour of pregame.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Twins