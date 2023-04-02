Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will wrap up their penultimate back-to-back of the season Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center.

After edging out a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, Boston will try to earn a second win in as many days over the Blues. The B’s come out on top in the sides’ first meeting on the campaign, earning a 3-1 triumph at TD Garden in early November.

Patrice Bergeron will sit out his second straight game as the Bruins captain nurses “nagging injuries” ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Pavel Zacha, who assisted on three of Boston’s four goals in Pittsburgh, is expected to stay on the first line in Bergeron’s place.

Linus Ullmark is in line to be back in between the pipes for the Bruins after Jeremy Swayman helped lift the Black and Gold over the Pens. The Vezina Trophy frontrunner is coming off a 25-save performance in Boston’s overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Blues game:

BRUINS (59-12-5)

Brad Marchand–Pavel Zacha–Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

A.J. Greer–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Dmitry Orlov–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton