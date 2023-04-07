Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Earns Rare Offensive Praise For Game-Tying Assist

BOSTON — The Bruins are never going to ask Brandon Carlo to do much on the offensive end. If they did, we wouldn’t be watching a team staring down the NHL’s single-season wins record.

That doesn’t mean he can’t chip in every once in a while, though.

Carlo, who entered Thursday’s overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with 15 points despite appearing in 70 games, came through with a tremendous assist on Charlie Coyle’s game-tying goal late in the third period.

Carlo, who stands at 6-foot-6, leapt into the air to keep the puck in Boston’s offensive zone before firing a centering pass toward Coyle. It was an impressive play to be made so quickly. In fact, it might be a play that only Carlo can make on the Bruins’ roster.

“I can’t remember if he jumped for it,” Coyle said postgame. “(He did?) Yeah, he’s got a pretty good vert that guy. He kept it in, and then two-touch soccer kicked in. He kicked it right on my stick. I had a bunch of room to work with, and I think (Trent Frederic and Oskar Steen) were both driving the net so that gave me some time. I was lucky it found a way in.”

It wasn’t just the beneficiary of the assist who noticed, however, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shared praise for everyone on that shift.