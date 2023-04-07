Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Playoff-Like 2-1 OT Win Vs. Maple Leafs

Charlie Coyle continues underrated season

Coyle scored the game-tying goal in the third — with some help from Brandon Carlo — for his 14th of the season. The third-line center has been quietly having a strong season for Boston. And even though he doesn’t show up on the stat sheet every night, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson pointed out where he’s been the most effective all season.

Fourth-most 5v5 points on the team despite having most on-ice defensive zone faceoffs among all B's forwards. Been leading PK forward almost entire season, and winning faceoffs at best clip of his career. A wildly underrated season. https://t.co/iXw3QSk1vl — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 7, 2023

“There’s little details of the game that you don’t necessarily notice if you only look at the big picture or stats or whatnot, and I think the impact that he has on his line also on this team is undeniable and we’re extremely happy to have him,” Patrice Bergeron told reporters after the game, per the Bruins. “He just keeps getting better and (Thursday) is one of those things where he gets that opportunity in the slot and takes advantage of that.”

Coyle led Bruins forwards with 21:06 of ice time in Thursday’s win and amassed two points with a plus-2 rating. His three blocks and three hits also played a role for Boston in its win, and he looked like the player the Bruins had during their 2019 Stanley Cup run — which only spells bad news for opponents.

Injury scares avoided

The second period was messy for a number of reasons for Boston, including injury scares to Charlie McAvoy and Garnet Hathaway. McAvoy collided with Bergeron before going hard into the boards. He remained down for a few minutes, clearly shaken up, before going down the tunnel. Hathaway returned to the bench, but McAvoy didn’t. Fans’ minds were put at ease after Montgomery revealed keeping the defenseman out was precautionary.

“We held him back just for precautionary reasons,” Montgomery told reporters. “We don’t think it?s anything serious.”

The Bruins have four games left in the season before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, so making sure everyone is as close to 100% healthy as possible is a priority for Boston.

Ugly second period undone in OT

If the Bruins ended up losing Thursday, many would point to the second period as where things began to unravel. After coming out of the gate hot, the Maple Leafs began to find a groove of their own and dominated the middle frame. But, as we’ve seen so many times this season, the Bruins found a way to get things done in the final 20 minutes of the game. Carlo made a really nice offensive play that kept the puck in the zone to set up Coyle’s game-tying goal to force overtime before Pastrnak called game.