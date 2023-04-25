Jets GM Claims Aaron Rodgers Trade ‘Great Thing’ For Zach Wilson

The Jets and Packers reportedly have gotten the Aaron Rodgers trade finalized, which seemingly would spell bad news for Zach Wilson, but Joe Douglas would disagree.

The New York general manager spoke to reporters Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s NFL draft, where he also was asked about his team’s reported acquisition. Green Bay swapped 2023 first-round picks with the Jets, and it received a 2023 second-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick, which becomes a first if Rodgers is in 65% of the plays.

The Jets walked away with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and 2023 fifth-round pick. The team and star players expressed excitement over the prospect of being a Super Bowl contender, but there is reason to be wary of Gang Green’s high aspirations.

The reported move also moves Wilson to a likely back-up role. It’s a steep fall for the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Jets, as they have done multiple times last season and throughout the offseason, continue to have the 23-year-old’s back.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

There’s no doubt Wilson can learn a lot under Rodgers heading into his third season, but it begs the question: If the Jets are so high on Wilson, they why would they feel the need to attract Rodgers to New York?