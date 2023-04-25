What Are Chances Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Completely Backfires?

Aaron Rodgers almost certainly will make the Jets a better football team in 2023. In fact, once he takes his first snap in a New York uniform, he’ll become the best player the franchise has ever seen.

From that standpoint, it’s easy to see why the Jets were comfortable parting with so much to acquire the four-time MVP from the Packers. The blockbuster trade, expected to become official later this week, checks the final, most important box for the up-and-coming Jets: quarterback.

New York had one of the league’s more talented roster last season but still managed to miss the playoffs. That’s because Zach Wilson continued to look like a draft bust when healthy, while Mike White and Joe Flacco played about as well as you’d expect those two to play. Bringing in Rodgers, without having to subtract from the roster, makes the Jets a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

That doesn’t make it a sure thing, though. Rodgers is an aging quarterback, who has been rather open about his own career uncertainty moving forward. The Jets most notably gave up a second-round pick this year and a pick next year that almost certainly will become a first-rounder, as it’s reportedly based on snap count. Rodgers will play, and if things go sideways at all, New York could be sending a decent first-round pick to Green Bay next season.

“(Rodgers is a) descending player who didn’t want to be (with the Packers) and will probably retire if things don’t go well,” an unnamed NFL executive told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “I could see this blowing up in the Jets’ faces.”

It’s not hard to see how that could happen. Rodgers turns 40 in December and showed real signs of decline in 2022. His completion percentage, passer rating, yards per attempt, touchdown rate and interception rate were all worse than his career marks. His 39.3 QBR was by far the worst of his career; the previous low had been 52.5.

Granted, it wasn’t all Rodgers’ fault. He was playing with a broken thumb, and the Packers’ supporting cast paled in comparison to what he’ll have in New York. But again, when you factor in his age, it’s hard to say with any level of certainty that Rodgers will roll out of bed and once again play at an MVP level. Not to mention, as good as his arsenal of weapons might be, Rodgers will have to hit the ground running and acquaint himself with an entirely new organization after 18 years in Green Bay. These are no sure things, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see growing pains.